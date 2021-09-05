Charles David Fortner obituary

William David Saturno passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury, Connecticut. Bill was born on December,16,1969, at Cornwall Hospital, Cornwall, New York. Bill was a graduate of Washingtonville High School, Washingtonville, New York; Orange County Community College, Middletown, New York and SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz, New York.Bill is survived by his beloved parents Bill Saturno and Mona Price Saturno of Kingman, Maine; sister Stephanie Saturno of Friendwood, Texas; his life partner Jessica Grey, of Waterbury, CT; her son Jeffrey Wayne Haegler of Rochester, NY, her daughter Hannah Renae Haegler and granddaughter, Anissa Alice Humbert of Dover Plains, NY, her parents Betsy Dedrick and Harold Way of Dover Plains, NY, several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Comments / 0