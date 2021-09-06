Mud Hens outlast Omaha to move back into 1st place

OMAHA — Riley Greene and Kody Clemens each hit two home runs as the Toledo Mud Hens racked up seven homers as a team and held on to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 11-10 on Sunday to regain first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.

Toledo (62-46) moved one game ahead of Omaha (61-47) for the top spot in the division. The Mud Hens won three games in the seven-game set against the Storm Chasers.

Spencer Torkelson, Ryan Kreidler, and Josh Lester joined Greene and Clemens with homers for the Mud Hens.

Daz Cameron and Zack Short added two hits each as the Mud Hens tallied 15 hits in the game.

Kyle Isbel went deep for Omaha. Lucius Fox, Bobby Witt, Jr., and Nick Pratto added two RBIs each for the Storm Chasers.

Toledo went up 9-0 after four innings, but Omaha scored six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to get back in the game.

Mud Hens starter Ricardo Pinto (9-2) allowed six runs (five earned runs) in five innings but did pick up the win.

Omaha starter Eddie Butler (7-3) gave up seven earned runs in his three innings to take the loss.

Toledo begins a six-game set at the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday.