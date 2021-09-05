Bacon, Viziers, and Tsundoku
During Francis Bacon’s last year on earth in 1626, a close friend asked him to rewrite his earlier essay “Of Friendship” to commemorate their relationship, and Bacon, being a good friend, complied shortly before taking a trip that winter with the King’s physician and being struck by the possibility of meat being preserved by cold. Being “the father of empiricism” and the scientific method (åas well as a friend and proponent of libraries), Bacon stopped the coach, went to a nearby farm and purchased a freshly eviscerated bird from a farm, packed it with snow, and immediately contracted pneumonia and died a few days later.www.newsminer.com
