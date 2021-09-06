CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seager's double keys 11th inning rally, Mariners top D-backs

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6iFT_0bnZdwtd00

Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep.

The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff race. Seattle is just three games behind Boston for the final wild card spot after the Red Sox lost on Sunday.

Arizona has lost eight of its past nine. Seattle improved to 14-4 in extra inning games, continuing a trend of playing its best in big moments.

“Heck of an effort by our guys,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “This team is so much fun.”

Seattle's J.P Crawford started the 11th on second base and then Mitch Haniger and Ty France drew back-to-back walks off Taylor Clarke (1-3), who threw just three strikes in 13 pitches. Seager ripped his bases-loaded double down the right-field line, followed by RBI singles from Abraham Toro and Tom Murphy.

Jake Bauers added a two-run double and Haniger had an RBI single to complete the seven-run outburst. The Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate in the 11th. Yohan Ramirez (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for his first MLB win, capping a stellar effort from Seattle's bullpen.

“I tried to stay calm and not allow the game to speed up,” Ramirez said. “Then I just attacked hitters and control what I can control.”

Seager's crucial double capped a stellar couple days for the veteran third baseman. He had two 3-run homers in Saturday's win.

“He’s seeing the ball really good right now," Servais said.

The Diamondbacks took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Pavin Smith brought home Josh Rojas with an RBI double. David Peralta followed with a two-run homer into the left-center seats.

The Mariners tied the game at 3-all in the seventh when Toro led off with a double and eventually scored on a double play.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen cruised through the first five innings — giving up just one hit on a bunt single — before the D-backs scored three in the sixth. Flexen threw six innings, giving up three runs. The right-hander four hits, two walks and struck out four.

D-backs starter Tyler Gilbert gave up three runs over seven innings. The rookie left-hander allowed four hits, two walks and struck out three.

It was the same frustrating story for the Diamondbacks, who have generally been competitive since the All-Star break but haven't been able to pull out many wins. They're now 45-93, which is the worst record in the National League.

They might eclipse their worst season in franchise history, when they had 111 losses in 2004.

“We were a hit or two away from winning two out of three games,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Instead, we lost two extra-inning games.”

The Mariners jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning when Haniger walked and France singled to start the inning. Seager then reached to load the bases on a defensive mental blunder by D-backs first baseman Pavin Smith, who threw home to stop Haniger, who was faking a charge down the baseline and then retreated to third.

Toro then brought home Haniger on a fielder's choice and Tom Murphy made it 2-0 on his sacrifice fly that scored France.

FUN WITH NUMBERS

Peralta's homer was his 97th with Arizona, which is tied with catcher Miguel Montero for eighth all-time in D-backs history. Peralta also passed Steve Finley for fourth in career at-bats with the D-backs.

11 YEARS IN THE MAKING

The Diamondbacks added OF Henry Ramos to the active roster and sent OF Stuart Fairchild to Triple-A Reno. Ramos had never played in the big leagues. The 29-year-old has played 11 minor league seasons.

He singled in his first at-bat on Sunday, hitting a line drive single up the middle.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle travels to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros. The Mariners will start LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.12) in the opener.

Diamondbacks: Arizona has a day off on Monday before starting a two-game series against the Rangers on Tuesday at Chase Field. The D-backs will send RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34) to the mound to face Rangers RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hun/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

394K+
Followers
99K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Miguel Montero
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Ty France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Red Sox#Diamondbacks#The National League#Triple A Reno#Astros#Chase Field#Rangers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup

Seager (back) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Royals. Seager sat out Saturday's 4-2 loss with back tightness, but the Mariners never seemed concerned that the issue would result in him missing additional action. Assuming Seager comes out of Sunday's series finale without any setbacks, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with keeping him in lineups ahead of the Mariners' upcoming six-game week.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slaps 31st home run

Seager went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Seager reached base safely three times capped off by a game-winning two-run homer off Tyler Zuber in the seventh inning. It was his ninth home run in the month of August. The 33-year-old is slashing .216/.209/.455 with a team-leading 31 long balls, 85 RBI and 60 runs scored in 542 plate appearances.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Seager is getting the nod at third base while batting third in the order against Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Seager for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Astros Rally Late Against Former Teammate, Top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Houston’s win was another blow to Seattle’s waffling playoff hopes. The Mariners have lost four of five on their current homestand, dropped 8½ back of the Astros in the division and failed to make up a game on Boston in the wild card. Tucker had an RBI single to score Yuli Gurriel. Tucker stole second and Meyers came through with the key hit. Houston has won five of six.
MLBYakima Herald Republic

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

SEATTLE — With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation,...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

In 11th season, Seager takes on new role as mentor: “he’s an inspiration”

Kyle Seager’s swing produced two runs for the Mariners on Sunday, and his words produced a third. When Jarred Kelenic dug his feet into the batter’s box an inning before Seager’s game-clinching two-run blast, he knew that this battle would not be the last. With two strikes and two outs, the 22-year-old found a two-seamer hanging over the heart of the plate, courtesy of Kansas City’s Brady Singer.
MLBPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Snell pulled after 7 no-hit innings, Padres beat D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX — (AP) — Blake Snell blew through seven no-hit innings, making things tough on the Arizona batters — and his own manager. San Diego skipper Jayce Tingler pulled Snell after 107 pitches with a no-hitter in progress, and the Diamondbacks broke up the bid in the eighth Tuesday night in the Padres' 3-0 victory.
NFLazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #136: 9/3 vs. Mariners

J.P. Crawford - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Mitch Haniger - RF Ketel Marte - CF The Mariners show up to Chase, just about holding on to the fringes of the wild-card race in the American League. They currently sit four games back of the Boston Red Sox for the second WC, but Fangraphs give them only a 3.3% chance of the post-season. That unlikely feat would end their playoff-less streak at 20 years. The last time they made it was 2001 - Seattle outfielder Jarred Kelenic was aged two - when they went 116-46 and still didn’t make the World Series. Still, even if they don’t, if they go 18-12 down the stretch, they will get their first 90-win season since 2003. The six games against the Diamondbacks between now and next Sunday, likely represent their best chance to get a running start on that mark.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Mariners’ Marco Gonzales bids for two-way success vs. D-backs

A couple of years ago in a game in Pittsburgh, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais gave Marco Gonzales the take sign on a 3-1 pitch. That isn’t uncommon for an American League pitcher, who rarely gets to bat, playing in an interleague game in a National League park. Gonzales took...
MLBMLB

D-backs' celebration soured by M's rally

PHOENIX -- The 2001 World Series banner hangs in the rafters at Chase Field far above the wall in left-center field. There are five division championship banners and a Wild Card one that are crowded around one another, but the World Series banner sits separate. It's a reminder of what...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Seager spoils D-backs’ 2001 World Series 20th anniversary celebration

The 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks resiliently came back from a three games to two deficit to defeat the mighty New York Yankees in the World Series. On Saturday at Chase Field, as the organization celebrated the 20th anniversary of the title, the D-backs (45-92) could not find the magic of the title team, losing 8-5 to the Seattle Mariners (74-62).
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past D-backs

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager’s 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his 11th...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Diamond Beat: Seager, Crawford lead Mariners

Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 Pro baseball Mariners 8, Diamondbacks 5 — Kyle Seager hit two three-run homers and J.P. Crawford had four hits and two runs scored and a go-ahead two-run single. The Mariners had 14 hits. Former Mariner Ketal Marte and former Westview High star Carson Kelly each homered for Arizona. Arizona led 4-3 after the first inning, as the Diamondbacks tagged Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for four first-inning runs. But, Crawford hit a two-run single...
MLBMLB

Seager's 2 3-run shots give Mariners a push

PHOENIX -- On Sept. 30, 2018, the Mariners closed out their season by notching their 89th win. It wasn’t enough to lead Seattle to its first postseason appearance since ‘01 -- a drought still active to this day -- but it marked the most successful team that Kyle Seager had been a part of in his big league career.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in six Saturday

Seager went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. The veteran third baseman plated six of Seattle's eight runs in the contest, blasting a three-run homer in each of the first and sixth innings. It was Seager's second multi-homer game this season, and the six RBI tied a career high. The 33-year-old is up to a career-best 33 homers on the campaign, 12 of which have come against left-hander hurlers. Though his batting average sits at a lowly .214, Seager's power and run production -- he has 91 RBI on the campaign -- have helped him remain a viable fantasy asset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy