The UEFA Champions League draw on Thursday saw all 32 participants will learn their group stage fate, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain pitted in the same group. All eyes are now on the transfer market as Cristiano Ronaldo tries to force his way out of Juventus. What was once thought to be a one team race with Manchester City as the only bidder for Ronaldo's services (a move which would treat fans to another round of Messi vs. Ronaldo in the Champions League) shockingly got more complicated Friday as Manchester United joined the chase for Ronaldo's signature and City seemed to reverse course and cool their jets on the prospect of a move for the Portuguese superstar.