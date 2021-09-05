CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Patrol: Driver who failed to move over or slow down causes fatal crash

sent-trib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEFIANCE – A passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a stopped Ohio State Highway Patrol on U.S. 24 Saturday was killed in the crash, according to the patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. on westbound Route 24 between Jewell and Independence roads. At the time of the crash, Sgt. Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.

