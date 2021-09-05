CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarcus Lawrence: Full Go

Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
DeMarcus Lawrence was held out of preseason games following clean-up back surgery in the spring, but the veteran pass rusher expects to be full go Thursday against Tampa Bay.

Dallas, TX
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

