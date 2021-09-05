DeMarcus Lawrence: Full Go
DeMarcus Lawrence was held out of preseason games following clean-up back surgery in the spring, but the veteran pass rusher expects to be full go Thursday against Tampa Bay.www.dallascowboys.com
DeMarcus Lawrence was held out of preseason games following clean-up back surgery in the spring, but the veteran pass rusher expects to be full go Thursday against Tampa Bay.www.dallascowboys.com
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0