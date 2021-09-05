Alice B. McGinty | Sense of wonder

(503 pages, historical fiction, 2017) In 1915, Eve Gardiner longs to do her part for England during World War I. Her ability to speak several languages — German in particular — catches the attention of Captain Cecil Cameron who recruits her to work as a spy. Eve completes her training with Louise de Bettignies, whose code name is “Lili.” (Lili is based on the actual person who led the spy organization called the Alice Network.) Eve is hired to work in a café in Lille, a French town occupied by the Germans and frequented by German officers. Eve listens to their conversations as she serves food and drink and goes mostly unnoticed in the guise of an unsophisticated country girl. The fact that she stutters causes some to assume she is “simple” and to underestimate her intelligence. She uses their miscalculation to her advantage. Unfortunately, the owner of the café, Rene Bordelon, a man vilified in the community as a collaborator, is not so easily fooled. As their lives become increasingly entwined, Eve finds herself in a dangerous situation.