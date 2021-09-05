CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The High Holy Days with Rabbi Denise L. Eger, Sr. Founding Rabbi of Congregation Kol Ami West Hollywood’s Reform Synagogue

By Larry Block
Posted by 
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome Rabbi Eger. Thank you for joining with WEHOville and our readers to share the story of the High Holy Days. But first let’s get to know you. Tell us where you were born and grew up and how you got to West Hollywood. Thank you Larry!! I grew up...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
West Hollywood, CA
Society
City
West Hollywood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Yom Kippur#The High Holy Days#Reform Synagogue#Usc#Hebrew Union College#Los Angeles Times#Judaism#Rabbis And Cantors#Presbyterian Church#Jewish#Lgbtq Life#Gay Rabbi#Lgbtq Rabbis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

First-of-its-kind Trans Center to open in WeHo

The Connie Norman Trans Empowerment Center, a facility of, by and for Trans and Non-Binary individuals, will formally open in West Hollywood. Ribbon-cutting, Reception and Tours: Friday, September 10, 2021, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. The Connie Norman Trans Empowerment Center—believed to be the first facility of its kind nationwide...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

kitchen24 announces closing of Hollywood location

West Hollywood dining establishment kitchen24 announced the closing of its Hollywood location. The restaurant’s statement on the development is below:. It is with heavy hearts that we make this announcement, after reopening for 3 months, our Hollywood kitchen24 location, on Cahuenga Blvd, will be closing it’s doors for good on Sunday September 12th. It has been our pleasure serving you for almost 14 years. We hope to see some of you this coming week. While kitchen24 Hollywood is going away, we aren’t. You can expect something in the new year from our hardworking, innovative already hitting the drawing board team. #notgoodbyebutseeyoulater Thank You Hollywood, You Made us a Neighborhood Spot, We Cannot Thank You Enough for ALL THE LOVE, ALL THESE YEARS. Deliciously yours,
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo Halloween Carnaval is cancelled again

The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2020 and for 2021 in accordance with protecting health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As background, the City of West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval was launched in...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Farewell to Greenblatt’s

When Greenblatt’s Deli closed permanently a few days ago, many of us in West Hollywood felt like we had lost an old friend. This Sunset Blvd. establishment had been on the same block for decades, so long that it seemed like it would always be there, serving up those memorable pastrami sandwiches with a side of their homemade potato salad.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo commemorates Women’s Equality Day with a pop-up experience

The City of West Hollywood and its Women’s Advisory Board will present the City’s annual celebration of Women’s Equality Day honoring the optimism, tenacity, and unrelenting spirit of the people who worked to secure women’s right to vote, and to illustrate how much can be achieved in a democratic society by the collective efforts of citizens committed to political reform.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo Cooling Center open Thursday and Friday

With temperatures rising across Southern California, the City of West Hollywood will open its Cooling Center at Plummer Park. The Cooling Center will be open on Thursday, August 26, 2021 and Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Cooling Center is located at the Plummer Park...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

LGBT Center mourns passing of former boardmember Michael Epstein

On Monday, August 16, the Los Angeles LGBT Center and our entire community lost a dear friend. Michael Epstein was a generous supporter of the Los Angeles LGBT Center for nearly 40 years. He also served on the Center’s Board of Directors from 1987–1994. He had an aggressive form of skin cancer and was suffering from mental health issues. Sadly, he took his own life.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Today is Day 1.

Today I am excited to share two pieces of great news. WEHOville/Boystown Media Inc. has recovered all of its social media accounts. And we proudly display the CNPA logo, as our first day as a member of the California News Publishers Association. As a matter of moving forward, one article...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

We Know WeHo: CJ Russo

This week’s episode features long-time West Hollywood resident, CJ Russo, who is a director, producer and writer of documentary films. She is no stranger to the film festival arena, with six short films playing at Outfest over the years, and winning an award for the Best Documentary Short with her film “Straight Down the Aisle” – confessions of lesbian bridesmaids.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Meet the Rainbow Key Award winners

The City of West Hollywood will host a joint ceremony of the annualRainbowKeyAwards and Etheridge Award to recognize people and groupswho have made outstanding contributions to the gay and lesbian community. This year’sRainbowKeyAwards/Etheridge Award will be held virtually via the Zoom platform at 6 p.m. Thursday Details for registering and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy