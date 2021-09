Of course they didn't really stay through the game. We really need people to follow the UT way of things: "Get there early, stay late, wear red or blue and be loud". Hey SMU_Alum11...The bottom of your post has the "Fire Garrett Riley" line. I was definitely on that train with you last year. The first quarter of this game was more of the same. 1st down run. 2nd down pass. All runs straight up the middle. It was nice to see him start to break up that pattern in the second quarter and beginning of the third. One of the long TD's was a 1st down pass. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come! It was a lot of running in the 4th, but that was just kill clock and go home time.