Carpenter's Column: The liquid nighttime cold medicine boogie

By TOM CARPENTER Columnist
Arizona Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is 2 a.m. and I have a head cold. After countless hard-fought rounds, I’ve finally wrestled myself free from the damp clutches of a fitted sheet. I am weak from the effort. Now I’m waiting for a dose of liquid nighttime cold medicine to stanch my draining sinuses. I need some sleep, but cold suppressants set me in motion like an faulty rotisserie — back, left side, back, right side, back, etc. — until I feel the cold barrel of a revolver pressed against my temple and hear spouse whisper softly, “Can I get you anything, Dear?”

