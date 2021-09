Entry forms need to be returned to the Solvang Chamber by Sept. 17. The Santa Ynez Valley kicks off its 12th Annual Scarecrow Fest and contest on Friday, October 1. During the month-long Scarecrow Fest, which concludes on Halloween which is Sunday, Oct. 31, Solvang businesses and organizations will participate in the contest by featuring a scarecrow of their own creation posted at their location. The 2021 festival will follow all current COVID protocols, including the use of QR codes and a digital voting system, as opposed to what were traditionally paper maps and ballots.