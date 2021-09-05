CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Editorial: Who do you spell bitter? S-A-C-K-L-E-R.

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge last week reluctantly signed off on a deal that grants the Sackler family protection from further financial liability — and protects a family fortune in the billions of dollars — in exchange for dissolving Purdue Pharma and giving states a $4.5 billion payout. It might seem like a hefty payout funded by the Sacklers but, in fact, it only covers a small fraction of the multitrillion-dollar damages that states and cities across America — including Missouri and especially St. Louis — suffered from the opioid crisis.

