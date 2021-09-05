CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Essex County to remember 9/11 in 20th-anniversary ceremony

Cover picture for the articleESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock September 11th Memorial that will mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. In addition to coming to the 9/11 memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels.

