Caldor Fire Updates to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Information for Sunday, September 5, 2021
The area described below is no longer under evacuation warning. The area is now clear of any restrictions and is outlined in green on the attached map. (South of the El Dorado-Amador County line with a western border of Hwy 88 at Omo Ranch Road to Highway 88 at Tiger Creek Road. A southern border of Tiger Creek Road and Salt Springs Road, with an eastern border of Panther Creek Road/Ellis Road)goldrushcam.com
