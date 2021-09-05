CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole. In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Jason Kokrak Interview: Hiding clubs from Colt, who on Tour would have his back in a fight

— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to Fanduel dot come slash subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you. Disclaimer: 21+ and present in NJ. New users only. $5 first deposit required. Must wager in designated offer market. Max bet $5. Bonus issued as non withdrawable site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See full terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call: 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ)
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Who is Patrick Reed's wife: Meet former caddie Justine Karain

Patrick Reed is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Tour Championship and he will enter the tournament at East Lake in 30th place in the points list, with it all to do to win the FedEx Cup. A lot of Reed's success down the years has been...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker LOST SLEEP over Patrick Reed omission

So there we have it, Captain America will be Captain Couchbound this year at the Ryder Cup. There will be no Patrick Reed at Whistling Straits this year as Steve Stricker omitted him from his final six picks. Stricker was bold with his selections, also opting not to choose steady...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Steve Stricker Announces US Ryder Cup Wildcards

Team USA is finalised for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. US captain Steve Stricker announced his six wildcard picks to join the automatic qualifiers of Morikawa, Johnson, DeChambeau, Koepka, Thomas and Cantlay. Completing the team are Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie...
Golfpahomepage.com

6 rookies on Ryder Cup team; Berger, Scheffler in, Reed out

The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice. Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Stricker added four more rookies to his...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Spieth, Schauffele lead American captain's picks; Reed left off

Steve Stricker has made his captain’s picks. And Stricker is going with youth. The United States Ryder Cup captain named Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler as his six captain’s picks Wednesday morning. The six join automatic qualifiers in Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy