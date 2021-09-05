Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole. In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0