I have to admit that I was pretty certain that Nvidia was about to drop a brand new graphics card driver update on us. How did I know that I hear you ask? Well, because just yesterday I decided to finally get around to updating my wife’s PC to the (then) latest version. I don’t know, maybe it’s just my imagination, but it feels like Nvidia always delays their latest GPU drivers waiting for me to just finish off installing the last one! – With the launch of their new GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL drivers, however, is it worth bothering with? Well, if you love having absolutely masses of 1-click gaming optimisations, we’d certainly say so!