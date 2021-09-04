Betty Jane Bachtell

May 2, 1931 - Sep 3, 2021 Betty Jane (Edwards) Bachtell, 90, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Life In The Country Assisted Living, Brunswick, MD. Born on May 2, 1931 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Agatha (Sellers) and Ralph Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert N. Bachtell, Jr. who passed March 10, 2016., and her sister Mildred Warden. Betty graduated from Hagerstown High School, Class of 1949. Betty was a small business entrepreneur, having owned and operated B & B Antiques for over 50 years with her husband. When she was starting out, she did catering to fund her antiques business. She is survived by, her four sons; Richard N. Bachtell and wife Nancy; Robert N. Bachtell, III; Ronald E. Bachtell; and Randy T. Bachtell all of Hagerstown; Grandchildren; Christopher E. Bachtell and wife Kristi; Amanda Elizabeth Bachtell; Chase C. Bachtell, Bennett J. Bachtell and Emmalie K. Bachtell; Great-Grandchildren; Caleb and Cody; and numerous nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.