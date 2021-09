This Monday is Labor Day, and I hope you’re all taking advantage of the three-day weekend. I know I certainly will be! It’s become somewhat of a tradition for me to visit historic sites associated with labor history over the holiday weekend, and this year, being the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain, will be no different. Outside of the Unions, few people remember or have heard of Blair Mountain, one of the largest battles on American soil since the Civil War.