Roman nipped 12-7 on last-minute TD
After a tough 22-18 opening day loss at the hands of Neumann-Goretti, Roman Catholic was looking for a little payback at Bonner-Prendie this past Friday, but it was not to be. The Friars scored a heartbreaking TD with 37 seconds remaining on a Shane Mulholland to David Washington hook-up, after Roman had fought tooth and nail to go in front 7-6 in the 2nd half. Trailing 6-0, Roman saw its fortunes change after a clutch interception and run back by Wissahickon Braves alum, Mike Preston.www.montgomerynews.com
Comments / 0