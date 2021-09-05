Roman nipped 12-7 on last-minute TD

Adam Wainwright’s gem against the Pirates on Saturday night made this a timely article, but it is worth exploring just how uncommonly great Wainwright has been this season. Currently, Wainwright has thrown the second most innings (169 2/3) of any pitcher in the majors. He has also thrown the joint-most complete games (3) in the league and is tied for 10th in fWAR (3.4) among pitchers. While these numbers would be good for any pitcher, they are extraordinary for someone who is about to turn 40.