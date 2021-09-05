NFL Flag Roxborough heads into fall season
The NFL Flag Roxborough will pick up this fall where it left off last Spring. The organization, run by Jeremy Morgan and Omar Richburg, was an overwhelming success in its maiden voyage. Eight teams competed at two age group levels during the inaugural season, but the league is hoping to increase those numbers despite having competition from the existing fall sports spectrum. In addition to its normal Sunday afternoon operation, the league will be adding Friday night games at Houston Playground to its repertoire. As Jeremy Morgan puts it, "we wanna give the kids a chance to play, but just as importantly, we want them to have fun." League action is scheduled to begin on Sept.10. (Photos are from Spring 2021 season).www.montgomerynews.com
Comments / 0