CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Flag Roxborough heads into fall season

Montgomery News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Flag Roxborough will pick up this fall where it left off last Spring. The organization, run by Jeremy Morgan and Omar Richburg, was an overwhelming success in its maiden voyage. Eight teams competed at two age group levels during the inaugural season, but the league is hoping to increase those numbers despite having competition from the existing fall sports spectrum. In addition to its normal Sunday afternoon operation, the league will be adding Friday night games at Houston Playground to its repertoire. As Jeremy Morgan puts it, "we wanna give the kids a chance to play, but just as importantly, we want them to have fun." League action is scheduled to begin on Sept.10. (Photos are from Spring 2021 season).

www.montgomerynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roxborough#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Five NFL coaches on the hot seat heading into the 2021 NFL season

Only one NFL coach will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in five months. Far more will be looking for work. It’s just the nature of high-level competitive athletics — win or literally go home. Seven teams changed head coaches in 2021. That was on top of five that made moves the year before, meaning a full third of the NFL has fired their head coach in the past 24 months. Expect that trend to continue, with some NFL coaches already on the hot seat heading into the 2021 season.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

NWSL players fume at 9am kick-off time and turf pitch for Championship match

National Women’s Soccer League players have expressed anger that the league is hosting their Championship match at 9am and on an artificial turf pitch.Three clubs had bid for the Championship match on 20 November but Louisville and Orlando are thought to have pulled out. This meant Portland’s Providence Park will be the stadium it is played.The league announced Portland as the destination and the early morning kick-off in a social media video and multiple stars across the NWSL used the same platform to air their grievances.Orlando Pride and USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris wrote in a series of tweets: “Great. Throw...
NFLthecomeback.com

NFL and CFL COVID-19 outbreaks with Titans and Elks raise some concerns for fall football seasons

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an awful lot of sports cancellations and postponements last year and early this year, but with the increased availability and uptake of vaccines, that had seemed to be less of a threat for ongoing and upcoming seasons. The spread of the more-infectious and more-transmissible Delta variant, combined with decisions by many not to get vaccinated, has made that more of a question, though. Last month saw some notable MLB postponements, and this week’s already seen a CFL game postponed thanks to COVID spreading through the Edmonton Elks (that’s now up to 14 positive tests), and questions about what’s ahead for the NFL following the news that nine members of the Tennessee Titans (seven players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, plus head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coach Craig Aukerman) have now tested positive for COVID. Here’s more on the Titans’ story from Turron Davenport of ESPN:
NFLThe Ringer

NFL QB Buys for the 2021 Season

Mike runs through the some notable NFL QBs and discusses their card values heading into the season before briefly talking Albert Pujols’s card values and whether he might be a good buy late into his legendary career. Next, Kristina from Card Ladder joins the show to talk about the huge Fanatics deal and what it means for the hobby long term, what Kristina’s time at Card Ladder has taught her about the card market, and how she likes to collect cards. Then they close the show with some mailbag questions.
NFLTacoma News Tribune

NFL players experiment with ‘Guardian Caps’ to protect heads

For Carolina Panthers rookie offensive lineman Brady Christensen any chance to protect his brain is a no-brainer — even if he thinks he may look a little goofy doing so. That's why Christensen is among a growing number of NFL players taking advantage of the new “Guardian Caps,” a soft-shell cover that retrofits to the top of the helmet to reduce impact and limit head injuries.
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

Field hockey team heads into fall season prepared for big year

With the canceled 2020 season behind them, the Ithaca College field hockey team is looking ahead in preparation for the 2021 season. Currently, the Bombers have a full season scheduled with their usual competitors from the Liberty League and other Division III teams in the area. Other than the fact that masks are required while indoors, this season is anticipated to be the same as any other prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Head coach Kaitlyn Wahila said she is looking forward to returning to normalcy.
Mound City, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Fall Preview: Platte Valley heads into season with deeper roster

BARNARD, Mo. — The Platte Valley football team which took field Week One against Mound City last year and the one which played districts against Stanberry looked very different. Platte Valley was rocked by injuries all season with another key player seemingly being lost for the season in every game....
Athens, GAOconee Enterprise

Spartans fall in season opener

Athens Academy’s football team fell to Trinity Christian School in its season opener at Slaughter Field. The Lions, who finished second in the 2020 state playoffs behind Prince Avenue Christian, defeated the Spartans 59-7. The Spartans were plagued by errors throughout much of the game. An interception within the first...
NFLCBS Sports

Six NFL teams headed for ugly 2021 season: Giants, Texans among those with suspect rosters, rough offseasons

Sometimes, it's simply not your year. Sometimes, even in a league of parity, it gets very late, very early. As much as the NFL preseason is used to determine rising players and hidden gems and ascending teams and fantasy-football sleepers, alas, it is also a time when the worst of the league begins to stand out for very different reasons. With the preseason wrapping up and major roster cut-downs just ahead, it's impossible not to watch what is going on, talk to other coaches and evaluators and begin to get a sense for which franchises are quite likely to be drafting very high next spring. And it looks like many of the usual suspects, sadly enough for those fanbases.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles top concerns heading into 2021 NFL season

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Most Philadelphia Eagles fans would agree that the Birds had a moderately successful offseason. With the Eagles drafting the likes of Devonta Smith and Milton Williams to the addition of free agents like Eric Wilson and Anthony Harris, general manager Howie Roseman answered many issues this team had.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL starting quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL season

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, who are the starting quarterbacks for all 32 teams? Let’s take a look at the full list and which NFL teams may still need a starting QB. * San Francisco is expected to start Garoppolo, though no official announcement has been made as of writing.
vucommodores.com

Set for Fall Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s tennis is set to begin the Fall portion of its 2021-22 slate and officially announced its full fall meet schedule on Wednesday. Tennis season gets underway at the Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, South Carolina, Sept. 17-19. The ITA Regionals are Oct. 21-25 in Murfressboro and the ITA Fall Championships are scheduled for Nov. 4-7 in San Diego. Vanderbilt will also compete in the Tennessee Fall Invitational, Oct. 28-31.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Rutland developing heading into season

The last time the Rutland football team walked off Alumni Field after a game, it was a champion. The Ravens made the most of their 7-on-7, touch, pass-only season, winning the Rutland regional championship and grabbing a silver lining in a season that was anything but normal. “I think coaching...
NFLPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Baylor Basketball Star Heads to the NFL

College basketball stars have long found success in finding new professions after being really good college basketball players. The fact of the matter is that not everyone can make it into the NBA. Some guys go on to be engineers, doctors, teachers, police officers, and a myriad of other professions. Some though, move on to be NFL tight ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy