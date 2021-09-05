CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prudent moves

Montana Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow entering a second year of COVID, I know that the circumstances are difficult and emotional. We all want what is best for kids and to keep employees safe. It falls on our Board and Superintendent to do what can be done. Based on available data and best practices, the Superintendent and Board did the right things: begin with masks as a part of a larger strategy born of last year’s experience, and then reevaluate periodically depending on the best available information.

California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

