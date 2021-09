Only one NFL coach will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in five months. Far more will be looking for work. It’s just the nature of high-level competitive athletics — win or literally go home. Seven teams changed head coaches in 2021. That was on top of five that made moves the year before, meaning a full third of the NFL has fired their head coach in the past 24 months. Expect that trend to continue, with some NFL coaches already on the hot seat heading into the 2021 season.