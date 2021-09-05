Shawna Virago: “High Road No. 6” (Single Review)

Take a Drink: for every story told. Do a Shot: every time someone gets angry. Take a Drink: for every moment of violence. Do a Shot: for every mention of social media. Frank (John Pollono), Terrance (Jon Bernthal), and Packie (Shea Whigham) are three life-long friends in New Hampshire have a falling out one night after a bar fight. Three months later Frank gets Terrance and Packie together to hang out and watch a fight on TV and reconcile their differences. However, Frank has an ulterior motive for the get together that no one, including the audience, knows until late into the night.