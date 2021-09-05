Shawna Virago: “High Road No. 6” (Single Review)
“High Road No. 6” is totally alt country, with some really nice guitar playing, the centerpiece of Shawna Virago’s autobiographical tune. But her story in the heartfelt lyrics can easily be any trans person story. She describes the anti-folk “High Road No. 6” as an escape from the entrapments and negative forces wanting to take you down. Definitely a message that her fellow LGBTQ family can take to heart, this song is for anyone who needs their spirits raised with some down home country music.www.movieboozer.com
