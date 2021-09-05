CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Clay: The stakes loom large for Saturday's Kentucky-Missouri football matchup

By John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Sep. 5—Not to throw cold water on Kentucky football's opening day parade on Saturday, but let's be honest, Louisiana Monroe was a marshmallow of a first foe. The poor Warhawks did not win a game last season. They never held a lead. They hired 65-year-old Terry Bowden as their new head coach, then brought 62 new players onto the roster. Rumor has it ULM players were introducing themselves to each other while in the huddle at Kroger Field. The visitors gained 37 yards on their first Saturday series, 50 the rest of the game.

