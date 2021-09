Onyeka Okongwu will be entering his second year in the NBA when the season tips off in late-October. Okongwu was drafted No. 6 overall by Atlanta in the 2020 NBA Draft, following one season at USC, and gave Hawks fans quite a bit to be excited about despite missing the first ten games of the season with a fractured toe. He was then eased back into the rotation slowly, but eventually made his way into regular minutes by mid-February. Unfortunately, Okongwu will miss a large portion of his second season due to a torn labrum which was operated on in late July. Hawks fans should expect Okongwu to be back in early-February 2022, barring any setbacks.