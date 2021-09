It's hard to believe with Apple now being the dominant force in the wearable market, but Google and Qualcomm actually introduced their smartwatches earlier. Unfortunately, we all know how Wear OS (or back then, Android Wear) quickly got lapped by Apple's and Samsung's offers, regarding both hardware and software. While Google has given up on Wear OS as we know it and now partners with Samsung for upcoming versions, Qualcomm ist still basically the only manufacturer providing the underlying chipsets for smartwatches not made by Samsung. And according to an investigation conducted by WinFuture, we might soon be in for a brand-new chipset.