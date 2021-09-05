CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvadoran Re-Election Ruling Undermines Democracy

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States government condemns the September 3 ruling by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador, which authorized immediate presidential re-election in contravention of the Salvadoran constitution. The Salvadoran constitution clearly prohibits presidential incumbents from re-election to a consecutive term. This ruling is a direct result of the decision on May 1 by the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly to remove the sitting justices of the Constitutional Chamber and install replacements loyal to the President. Salvadoran experts described the May 1 legislative removal of justices as unconstitutional and expressed concern that it would erode the separation of powers and democratic governance in the country. Those fears have been borne out by the September 3 ruling by the Constitutional Chamber.

