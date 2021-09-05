CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Momoa reveals new 'Aquaman' suit

By Erin Donnelly
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa is going dark in the next Aquaman film — sartorially, at least. On Sunday the 42-year-old action star showed off his new look for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in production ahead of its Dec. 2022 release date. While Momoa made a splash in gold and green for the 2018 DC Comics original, the sequel will see his aquatic action hero also sport a less colorful, more streamlined suit featuring scaly, dark teal material with steel-gray armor-like accents and built-in washboard abs — not that he needs them.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Temuera Morrison
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Leslie Jordan
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Wan
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Aquaman Arthur Curry#Atlantean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Loses “Highest Paid Actor” Status to Another Hollywood Superstar

When it comes to some of the paychecks actors and actresses receive, many of us may be potentially floored by the amount. Although not every person will understand why actors can make millions off of films, we must remember that their notoriety, popularity, and talent often bring in audiences to see the film, making them valuable and essential assets to the production’s overall financial success. This gives many actors and their agents a lot of leverage when it comes to negotiating their contracts.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2's Blue Stealth Suit Explained

DC fans were met with a pretty pleasant surprise on Sunday, when director James Wan and star Jason Momoa shared the first official look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The upcoming sequel, which began filming earlier this summer, will apparently feature two distinct costumes for Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman — his iconic orange-and-green hero costume from the first Aquaman, as well as an additional blue "stealth" suit. The first look at the stealth suit definitely surprised fans, both for its distinct color palette, and the roots it has in the pages of DC Comics. If you're not familiar with the lore surrounding Aquaman's blue stealth suit, here's what you need to know.
MoviesMovieWeb

Patrick Wilson Returns as Orm in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom First Look

Our first look at Patrick Wilson in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed. Currently in production for a planned 2022 release, the upcoming sequel will see the return of many characters from the original Aquaman. This includes Wilson reprising his role as Orm Marius, aka Ocean Master, aka the former king of Atlantis. On Instagram, Wan has just unveiled a new photo of Wilson from the set of the sequel, and you can check it out below.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Aquaman Cosplayer Perfectly Captures Jason Momoa's Underwater Look

Fandom expresses itself in many different ways, but one of the more unique ways folks show their love for their given fandom is via cosplay. No matter how intricate the cosplay, the fan who put it together is showing their love for their selected fandom. And while most homemade cosplays are inexpensive and can even look like they were thrown together haphazardly, some cosplayers spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to perfect their look.
Movieswmmr.com

Patrick Wilson Nails ‘Cast Away’ Impression with ‘Aquaman’ Director

Patrick Wilson looked completely unrecognizable in a photo that Aquaman director James Wan shared to his Instagram account yesterday (September 7). In the photo, the 48-year-old actor is shirtless, flashing his very toned and tanned torso while sporting an unkempt beard and a heavily weathered pair of pants as he stood next to the filmmaker.
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2 Director Shares Surprising First Look at Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master

The long-awaited sequel to DC's mega-hit Aquaman is finally in production, and director James Wan is getting out ahead of any leaks by showing off some first looks at the film's stars. Over Labor Day Weekend, Wan shared two new photos of Jason Momoa's titular hero from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, revealing the new suits that he'll be wearing in the film. Early Tuesday morning, Wan took to Instagram to reveal the first look at Patrick Wilson's Orm, aka the Ocean Master, who doesn't look at all like you'd expect.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman 2’ BTS Photo Reveals Patrick Wilson’s Drastic New Orm Look

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Patrick Wilson’s scruffy new look as Orm. James Wan is currently hard at work bringing Aquaman 2 to life after the first film smashed critical and commercial expectations in the Winter of 2018. The sequel is set to bring most of the first film’s main players back, including Patrick Wilson, who starred as Orm, the former King of Atlantis. The last time we saw Orm, he was imprisoned by his half-brother Arthur Curry after his crimes against Atlantis came to light.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Wan shared a picture of the new Aquaman suit

Filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It has been a few months and now we have, for the first time, a look at the hero in the costumes he will use in this adventure. James Wan | took advantage of the social network Instagram to share the expected images of the next entry in the DC Extended Universe. Jason Momoa He wears two different outfits and everything indicates that there will be a very particular reason for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy