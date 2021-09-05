Jason Momoa reveals new 'Aquaman' suit
Jason Momoa is going dark in the next Aquaman film — sartorially, at least. On Sunday the 42-year-old action star showed off his new look for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in production ahead of its Dec. 2022 release date. While Momoa made a splash in gold and green for the 2018 DC Comics original, the sequel will see his aquatic action hero also sport a less colorful, more streamlined suit featuring scaly, dark teal material with steel-gray armor-like accents and built-in washboard abs — not that he needs them.www.aol.com
