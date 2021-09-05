CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Worth’ Miscalulates Its Drama

Cover picture for the articleHow much is a human being worth? What is the value of a loved one’s life cruelly snuffed out in a blink of an unmerciful eye? You might not know-but insurance agents and lawyers have a nifty little formula that can help you find out. Worth is about the 9/11...

MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Michael Keaton says 9/11 film, 'Worth,' is about empathy

Michael Keaton portrays real-life attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg in the new film "Worth." Based on Feinberg's memoir, "What is Life Worth?" the Netflix film tells the true story of the man who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) and had to determine how much money would be given to the families of each victim.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Worth’ review: An over-the-top drama unworthy of 9/11 true story

Running time: 118 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some strong language and thematic elements.) On Netflix. The first weighty question Michael Keaton asks in his new movie is: “What is life worth?”. Intriguing. But then throughout the film, aptly called “Worth,” other actors essentially pose the same question over and over again.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Worth’

*NOTE: This review was originally part of our 2020 Sundance Film Festial coverage. Netflix will release Worth in theaters and streaming on September 3rd.*. What is the value of human life? Can you place a dollar figure on a person’s life? “What is life worth”? That’s the question posed by Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to a group of law students in the opening minutes of Worth, a somber, sympathetic, and conventional drama about the process of compensating the loved ones of 9/11 victims. Feinberg has an actual answer to the question, too, utilizing established formulas to come at a reasonably acceptable number for all parties. For a straight numbers guy like Feinberg, who initially believes there’s no such thing as fairness, this is easy to do. Of course, real-life doesn’t work that way, and people aren’t just numbers in a spreadsheet.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: Writer Max Borenstein Talks Netflix Drama Worth

Max Borenstein is probably best known for being the architect of the MonsterVerse, as the only writer to have been credited on Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. However, he’s recently been broadening his horizons to tackle a number of projects in different genres.
