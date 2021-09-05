‘Worth’ Miscalulates Its Drama

*NOTE: This review was originally part of our 2020 Sundance Film Festial coverage. Netflix will release Worth in theaters and streaming on September 3rd.*. What is the value of human life? Can you place a dollar figure on a person’s life? “What is life worth”? That’s the question posed by Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to a group of law students in the opening minutes of Worth, a somber, sympathetic, and conventional drama about the process of compensating the loved ones of 9/11 victims. Feinberg has an actual answer to the question, too, utilizing established formulas to come at a reasonably acceptable number for all parties. For a straight numbers guy like Feinberg, who initially believes there’s no such thing as fairness, this is easy to do. Of course, real-life doesn’t work that way, and people aren’t just numbers in a spreadsheet.