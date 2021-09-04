Women's Soccer Drops Road Opener to Redlands

REDLANDS, CA – The University of La Verne Leopards looked to bounce back Saturday evening against the University of Redlands Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on the road, but to no avail, as the Bulldogs defeated the Leopards 2-0. The Bulldogs controlled possession for the majority of Saturday's matchup — rocketing off four shots in the first 15 minutes of the game. The last of those four shots found the net, giving the Leopards an early deficit which they never recovered from.