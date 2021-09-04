CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Verne, CA

Women's Soccer Drops Road Opener to Redlands

leopardathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDLANDS, CA – The University of La Verne Leopards looked to bounce back Saturday evening against the University of Redlands Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on the road, but to no avail, as the Bulldogs defeated the Leopards 2-0. The Bulldogs controlled possession for the majority of Saturday's matchup — rocketing off four shots in the first 15 minutes of the game. The last of those four shots found the net, giving the Leopards an early deficit which they never recovered from.

leopardathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Verne, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
La Verne, CA
Sports
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of La Verne#Cal State San Marcos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy