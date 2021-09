A Democratic Senator is speaking out about the grounded planes in Afghanistan and the Americans and American allies who have been left behind. According to the Hill.com, "Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Monday said he is 'furious' about the Biden's administration's delays in getting Americans out of Afghanistan." The Hill adds that "Blumenthal says his staff, along with a coalition of “NGOs, former service members and journalists,” have been working 'to secure the safe passage of two planes' from the airport. "