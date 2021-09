On a hot and humid night in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Women’s soccer team used defense to take home the 1-0 victory against the University of Missouri-St. Louis Tritons. Redhawks senior goalkeeper Bailey Redden saw little in the way of shots that required her to save them. The Tritons could not get through the defenders of the Redhawks which resulted in them taking only two shots, only one of which was a shot on goal.