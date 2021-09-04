Angel Oliver Dominates at the Net in Volleyball’s Action Against Two Nationally Recognized Programs
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. - - The Wilmington University volleyball team wrapped up its season opening tournament on Saturday at Molloy, falling to nationally fourth ranked Nebraska-Kearney, 3-0, and nationally receiving votes American International, 3-1. It was a block party in the nightcap against AIC, as Angel Oliver tied Brittany Biddle's single match mark of 10 block assists. The Wildcats 23 total blocks against the Yellow Jackets also set a new team record for a single match.wildcats.athletics.wilmu.edu
