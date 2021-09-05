1603 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Low-maintenance, West End living for under $200k! You'll feel right at home the minute you open the door. Eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. Family room looks out onto the patio, and private back yard, with detached storage shed. The laundry area is conveniently located on the second floor, and has some additional storage shelving. The bathrooms have been updated. Carpet is about 2 yr old. Washer, dryer and refrigerator convey. The location gives easy access to interstate, restaurants and shopping, while still feeling tucked away from the hustle and bustle.