Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a $10 million deal to become Washington Football Team's starting quarterback this offseason, and he's talked about 2021 as an opportunity to enter the year as the unquestioned No. 1. But don't tell that to Ron Rivera. Not only did the head coach say in the spring that "there will be a competition" for Fitzpatrick's job, but now, just over two weeks ahead of Washington's season opener, Rivera has refused to commit to Fitzpatrick as the club's Week 1 starter.