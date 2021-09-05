CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sunday Bird Droppings: Taking aim at a series win against the Yankees

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun shines a little brighter in Birdland on the day after the Orioles beat the Yankees, doesn’t it? At this point it’s just plain funny, because the O’s have won more games against New York than they have against any other team. Yesterday’s was their sixth triumph over the Yankees in 2021. That’s still only a 6-9 record, which isn’t very good at all, but it’s a whole lot better than the 1-18 record against the Rays. Check out Andrea’s recap of the 4-3 win from yesterday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles#Rays#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres turning into Yankees problem: Sherman

Joey Gallo no longer can bat second for the Yankees. A strong case exists that he should no longer be in the lineup altogether. To date, he has been the Javier Vazquez of hitters, looking as if he belongs in New York as much as a cheetah on Fifth Avenue.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ bats go cold against Oakland A’s, snapping win streak

OAKLAND, Calif. — For 13 straight games, the Yankees made nearly every play, came through with every big hit … and won every game. That came to a halt on Saturday, in a sloppy 3-2 loss to the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, where the Yankees’ longest winning streak in 50 years was snapped.
MLBnumberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo out of Yankees' Sunday lineup against Oakland

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Rizzo will sit on Sunday night with Luke Voit starting at first base, Giancarlo Stanton handling designated hitting duties, Aaron Judge in right, and Brett Gardner in center field. Per Baseball Savant on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yankees' Brett Gardner sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Brett Gardner in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gardner will sit out Sunday's game while Luke Voit steps in at designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton moves to right field, and Aaron Judge plays centerfield. Our models project Gardner for 72...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Wade sitting for Yankees Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Tyler Wade in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Wade will sit out Sunday's game while Rougned Odor starts at third base and bats eighth. Wade is projected to make 24 more plate appearances this season, with 4 runs, 2...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles come back to beat Yankees, 8-7, take the series

The New York Yankees currently hold the first wild card spot in the American League, but are 7.5 games behind the division leading Rays. One of factors in the Yankees being a second-place team is how they have played the Orioles vs how the Rays have played the Orioles. After today’s win, the Orioles have a 7-9 record against the Yankees (with three games to go) while the Orioles finished 2021 with just one win against the Rays.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not include Kyle Higashioka in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Higashioka will take a seat Sunday while Gary Sanchez starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Higashioka for another 32 plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 4...
MLBblackchronicle.com

Orioles rally vs. Yankees to clinch first series win in New York in more than two years

For the first time in more than two years, the Baltimore Orioles have won a series in Yankee Stadium. The O’s erased a three-run deficit in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon to beat the Yankees (BAL 8, NYY 7) and clinch the three-game series win. Baltimore is 7-9 against the Yankees this year. They have not beaten any other team more than four times.
MLBMLB

Yankees slip to 2nd Wild Card spot

NEW YORK -- The way the Yankees are playing these days, one wonders if they are going to play in the postseason in October. They now have lost five straight games after losing to the Blue Jays, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are now a half-game...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Reeling Yankees’ No. 1 issue isn’t bats or Aroldis Chapman | 4 takeaways

There’s just no figuring out these Yankees, unless you accept that they’re going to be really good for a few weeks, really bad for a stretch and then do it all over again. It’s been that way all season long, and considering how awful Aaron Boone’s crew often looked going 41-41 in the first half and of late losing nine of their last 11, it’s amazing that they’re still 17 over .500 after Wednesday night’s 6-3 loss to the fast-charging Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Looking for a series win over Yankees

The Orioles (42-92), after Saturday’s 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium, can end this two-city road trip with a series win in the Bronx if they win this afternoon versus the Yankees. The O’s lost 4-3 in 11 innings Friday night and won by the same score yesterday when they broke a 3-3 tie in the ninth against lefty closer Aroldis Chapman.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles rally past Yankees, 8-7, for first Yankee Stadium series win since March 2019

NEW YORK — For the first time since Brandon Hyde’s opening three games as their manager, the Orioles won a series at Yankee Stadium. Rallying from a deficit that at three points was three runs wide, the Orioles beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, with a four-run inning that shook a spell of troubles with runners in scoring position and in this ballpark. The rubber game victory gave Baltimore its first series victory on the road against the Yankees since March 2019, their first three games of that season.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Open Series Against Blue Jays With Sloppy, Shutout Loss

NEW YORK — Just over one week after winning 13 games in a row, the Yankees are playing like a team that's bound to watch the postseason from home. Opening an important four-game set with the Blue Jays, a club surging in the standings of late, New York was shut out and shellacked, managing just five hits in a sloppy, 8-0 loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy