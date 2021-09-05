Sunday Bird Droppings: Taking aim at a series win against the Yankees

The sun shines a little brighter in Birdland on the day after the Orioles beat the Yankees, doesn’t it? At this point it’s just plain funny, because the O’s have won more games against New York than they have against any other team. Yesterday’s was their sixth triumph over the Yankees in 2021. That’s still only a 6-9 record, which isn’t very good at all, but it’s a whole lot better than the 1-18 record against the Rays. Check out Andrea’s recap of the 4-3 win from yesterday.