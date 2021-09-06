CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Rodeo Held On Southwest Side To Provide Experience Many In Area Have Never Had

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rodeo was held Sunday in the Southwest Side’s Ashburn neighborhood.

Just off 74th Street and Columbus Avenue, cowboys and cowgirls were kicking up dust on horseback.

But it was not just about the winner. The church behind the event wants to give people from nearby neighborhoods an experience they’ve never had.

“Because of all the violence and everyone knows what’s been going on with our youth, we said, ‘Let’s try to do something different.’ These children are actually able to see Black cowboys ride for the first time, and see horses!” said Lady Grace Henton of Monument of Faith Church. “Exposure is everything. That’s part of the problem. I think we’re not exposing our children enough, and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

There was a big turnout for the barrel races and saddle bronc riding, and the weather for the occasion was just about perfect too.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
