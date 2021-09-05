CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happy-go-lucky' teen Fernandez upsets Kerber at US Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH, , Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Leylah Fernandez is a self-described “happy-go-lucky girl” having the time of her life at Flushing Meadows, raising her fists, pumping her arms and riling up crowds while beating two past U.S. Open champions to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. A day before her 19th birthday,...

