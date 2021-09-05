It’s time to take the shackles off Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE — With a little luck, ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is getting some rest today. Because two weeks from now, his break is over. The Panthers star running back has had the preseason off, at least in terms of playing in games. While they’ve wanted to see what quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of the roster can do, they have a better idea of what McCaffrey’s all about, so he hasn’t played in any of the three preseason contests. He put on a uniform and went through pregame warm-ups, but was then kept safely on the sidelines.