Zion Christian rallied from an early deficit Thursday night to take a fourth-quarter lead before giving up a couple of big plays in a 27-20 loss to the Tennessee Heat. Jaron Keyser’s 11-yard run in the second period pulled the Eagles (0-3) within a point, but the conversion attempt failed. After the Heat extended its lead to 14-6, Zion scored with 1:35 to play in the half on Brandon Porter’s 15-yard reception of a Keyser pass, and Max Brown caught a two-point pass from Keyser to make it a 14-all game at intermission.