County P & Z Recommends Rezoning & Conditional Use for Hoffmann Lodge in Augusta

The St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to recommend approval for a request from the Hoffmann Family of Companies to rezone a 79-acre parcel in Augusta to the AT – Agricultural Tourism zoning classification to accommodate a lodge/hotel. The property lies between Church and Jackson Streets and has access to Route 94 to the north. Besides the rezoning request, there were two conditional uses requested: one for the proposed Hotel/Lodge, and one for a helipad on the acreage.