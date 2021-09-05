CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, MO

County P & Z Recommends Rezoning & Conditional Use for Hoffmann Lodge in Augusta

Boone Country Connection
 4 days ago

The St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to recommend approval for a request from the Hoffmann Family of Companies to rezone a 79-acre parcel in Augusta to the AT – Agricultural Tourism zoning classification to accommodate a lodge/hotel. The property lies between Church and Jackson Streets and has access to Route 94 to the north. Besides the rezoning request, there were two conditional uses requested: one for the proposed Hotel/Lodge, and one for a helipad on the acreage.

boonecountryconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Augusta, MO
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church#Hotel Lodge#P Z Commission#The County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy