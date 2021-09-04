Women's Volleyball Starts Season with a Bang, Winning Both Matches on Saturday

| Box Score 2 JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey City University women's volleyball team, thanks to valiant efforts from first-year Gothic Knight hitters Paola Toledo (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Catolico San Rafael) and Rachael Pharo (Manahawkin, N.J./Southern Regional), started off the 2021 campaign with as strong of a performance in recent memory. NJCU, hosting the 2021 Jersey City Invitational at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC) — which was ultimately a tri-match — played in the first contest of the day and defeated Bryn Mawr College in three sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-15). The Gothic Knights also faced off with FDU-Florham in the third and final match of the day and topped the Devils in four hard-fought sets (28-26, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16). Toledo finished with 31 kills, while Pharo notched 25.