Meow Wolf Denver Opening September 17, and Some People Can’t Wait

Cereal lovers and “serial savers” alike will be bowled over by this offer from General Mills. To thank customers for making Cinnamon Toast Crunch one of America’s favorite cereals, General Mills is giving away up to two million free boxes. Through Sept. 30, buy a qualifying box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in-store or online and get a rebate for up to $6.55. Next, take a photo of the original retail receipt or shipment confirmation e-mail and upload the receipt by Oct. 31. After verification, receive a rebate reward code via e-mail within five days. Finally, enter that code online and select payment via Venmo, PayPal or by mail. The code must be redeemed by Nov. 7. Be sure to review the fine print, including which varieties and sizes qualify for the rebate. FreeCTC.com.