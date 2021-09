Former Atletico Madrdid star Radamel Falcao is delighted to be back in Spain with Rayo Vallecano. The Colombia striker left Galatasaray last week to sign for Rayo. "It is an opportunity for my career, I am very happy to join this institution. It is a place where they will give me all the confidence to be able to give my best and be part of a team with a very nice spirit," said Falcao.