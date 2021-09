BSV lost the major support from $163. The token has shown the pattern of bullish engulfing from the past 3 days. The RSI oscillator for BSV shows the NEUTRAL action. The last known price of the token, BSV, is 156.48 and is up by 0.19% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 596,218,334 with a loss of 33.52% over the last 24 hours. BSV has addresses of 20,964,969 with the active address(es) not mentioned.