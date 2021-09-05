Tony Finau putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.www.pgatour.com
