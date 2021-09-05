Tony Finau putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

One event is over (finally), but there are still two remaining as well as the lion’s share of the available bonus money still left to hand out over the next two weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Tony Finau won The Northern Trust on Monday in a playoff over Cameron Smith and is the new leader of the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. That means he’s also in the driver’s seat to be in the top slot at the Tour Championship where the leader goes into the tournament at 10 under.