“Debt Ceiling Farce 2021”: Treasury General Account Plunges. Let’s See How Close to Zero Congress Will Let it Get this Time
At the current rate of outflows, the out-of-money date is in mid-October. “Extraordinary measures” might extend it into November. The balance in the US government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plunged by $240 billion since the end of July, to $297 billion, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet.wolfstreet.com
