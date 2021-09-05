CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

“Debt Ceiling Farce 2021”: Treasury General Account Plunges. Let’s See How Close to Zero Congress Will Let it Get this Time

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the current rate of outflows, the out-of-money date is in mid-October. “Extraordinary measures” might extend it into November. The balance in the US government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plunged by $240 billion since the end of July, to $297 billion, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet.

wolfstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Us Treasuries#The Federal Reserve Bank#Fed#Tga#The Treasury Department#Administration#Americans#The Thrift Savings Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress it needs to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as U.S. government is poised to run out of cash

As the U.S. government gets closer to being unable to pay its bills, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to act quickly to raise or suspend the debt limit. The divided Congress faces a growing list of urgent matters when it returns from recess later this month, but Democratic leaders said they must address the debt limit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Shore News Network

Democrats Are Going All-In On The Largest Budget In History. Even With Congressional Majorities, Its Passage Is Far From Certain

Congressional committees began meeting Tuesday to formally draft Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget, moving ahead with the sweeping bill that contains much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda even as its passage remains anything but certain. The bill as contrived could affect Americans at nearly every stage of their lives, from...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi’s debt ceiling warning to McConnell

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The Democratic campaign committees — the DCCC, DSCC and DNC — will be teaming up with Planned Parenthood Action Fund on a release today arguing that the Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban raises the sakes for 2022. It's just the first of many efforts to use the Texas law — and lack of high court action — to turn out the Democratic base. The statements.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Debt ceiling near, Yellen tells Congress

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Wednesday that the U.S. government is likely set to breach the debt ceiling some time in October, and she said lawmakers should not be "waiting until the last minute" to address the risk. Yellen's missive threatened to turn up the political...
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Biden faces demands to replace the world’s most powerful banker

When Jay Powell became the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve – and the world’s most powerful central banker – three years ago, he promised to “wear the carpets of Capitol Hill out” in a bid to restore the reputation of an institution tarnished in the eyes of policymakers by the financial crisis.
Income TaxBirmingham Star

US Treasury Richest Americans Evade Billions in Taxes

WASHINGTON - The richest Americans are failing to pay hundreds of billions in taxes they owe the government, a new U.S. Treasury report contended Wednesday. The report said the top 1% of taxpayers last year failed to pay about $163 billion in taxes, accounting for about 28% of the total of $600 billion in unpaid taxes, while the top 5% failed to pay a total of $307 billion, 53% of the overall sum.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy