CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Making Sense Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge In The U.S.

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Exhausted health care workers disagreement over booster shots at the FDA, disappointing jobs numbers and a large part of this country still unvaccinated as a new variant is detected on these shores. 1,500 people are now dying a day from COVID. The turmoil brought on by this pandemic is far from over. In a moment, we'll hear about the fallout for the Biden administration. But first, we're going to get some perspective from epidemiologist Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University on what the fall and winter could bring.

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Cdc#U S#Covid 19#Covid#Emory University#The White House#Vrbpac#Pfizer#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwyomingpublicmedia.org

COVID-19 Cases Mount Across The U.S.

There are about 100,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 right now in the U.S. That’s almost as many as during the peak surge in January, and the vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development...
U.S. Politicsbuffalonynews.net

U.S. navigates COVID-19 pandemic amid surging cases, rising costs

Despite the government's ongoing vaccination push, tens of millions of eligible Americans still have not received even a single dose. Biden said that group is prolonging the pandemic and contributing to anxieties that impact the economy, adding "this is a continuing pandemic of the unvaccinated." In the meantime, the White...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: More U.S. first responders are dying of COVID-19

UNDATED -- The resurgence of COVID-19 this summer and the national debate over vaccine requirements have created a fraught situation for the nation’s first responders, who are dying in larger numbers but pushing back against mandates. It’s a stark contrast from the beginning of the vaccine rollout when first responders...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 surge wearing U.S. out in multiple sectors

NEW YORK, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- As the United States is surpassing an average of 160,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and the return of many students to the classroom for a new academic year seriously concern officials and health experts. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy