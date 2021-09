Every birth month has its pros and its cons. Being born in July, for example, is great because you'll always be the exact right age for your grade in school (and pool parties are an option). Being born in December can come with the unfortunate downside of having your birthday overshadowed by the holidays (people can only buy so many presents in a month, after all). September is one of those months that bestows a multitude of benefits on babies born within its 30 days. So what are some fascinating September baby facts you never knew?